With many COVID-19 restrictions in retreat, a return to travel appears imminent in the coming year. Many families may be ready to escape for a little sun, mountain adventures, or international exploration but, a break like that presents a dilemma…what about the pets?

That’s where Brittany Shelton and husband Barry Mantelli at Sit ‘N Stay Pet Sitting come to the rescue! They love caring for you family dog, cat and even your more unusual pets. When you choose In-Home Boarding with them you can enjoy your vacation and leave your pet in the comforts of their own home, under their expert care. Brittany is an experienced professional who is licensed, bonded and insured.

According to Brittany, she is seeing that many clients are planning journeys already into next Christmas! Openings are booking quickly, so those in the know will act quickly to secure a spot in their intentionally limited roster. One of the things you can count on is their commitment to prioritize delivering the appropriate time and care for each and every furbaby they commit to see. Sit ’n Stay Pet Sitting is popular!

Here is a bit more about the top notch service Brittany provides, in her own words:

“As a former Veterinary Technician, I am well versed in how to provide healthcare for animals on a casual or emergent basis. My husband and I are also certified in CPR and First Aid and competent in administering medications and giving injections. From puppies to seniors and special needs, you can rest assured that we’re capable and prepared to handle whatever situation presents.

“My husband, Barry, and I have four dogs of our own that really keep us on our toes! With ages from 3 yrs old to 11 years old, we know how quickly their health can change on a dime. We pride ourselves on utilizing the most natural means available in caring for our fur-kids so they live a long, happy, healthy life. As Board Certfied Health Coaches, we can help you optimize your pet’s life through an indivdualized dietary plan to aid in remedying obesity, allergies or chronic health problems.

“Our dogs range from extra large to medium, goofy to stoic and cuddly to aloof. We love every breed and what their varying personalities have to offer. It’s important to know of anything that helps your dog be the best they can be and it’s also good to touch on any triggers or special needs your fur-kid might need. It’s all about keeping everyone safe, happy and healthy!

“In addition to pet sitting and dog walking, we’re also happy perform basic house sitting duties such as watering plants, feeding fish or making your house look “lived in” by collecting mail and alternating lights. We go above and beyond to give you peace of mind while you’re away and when you return home.”

Ready to wander, knowing your pets will be safe and well cared for? Don’t wait, call today to schedule top quality care for your pet:

Call or click today to discover the difference you and your pet will appreciate.

Sit ‘N Stay Pet Sitting LLC

“We sit, they stay, while you’re away at work or play!”

Phone: 206-370-0169

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.wesittheystay.com

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM @ sitnstaypets

