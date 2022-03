The Burien Library Guild is getting re-energized (“Thank you B-Town Blog!”), and the community is invited to its Annual Membership meeting on Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022, at 2 p.m.

This will be a virtual meeting to celebrate the achievements of the Guild and to elect Board members.

If you would like to attend this meeting, please RSVP by email to [email protected] . A Zoom link will be sent to you prior to the event.