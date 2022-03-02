REMINDER : The Burien Art Walk is returning to downtown B-Town this FRIDAY, March 4, 2022.

This is the first event of the 2022 season, and all are invited to join in every First Friday of the month from 4–8 p.m. for art, small biz love and community.

Discover Burien’s Box Makerspace will also be open during each Art Walk as well, and invites all to drop by to get a FREE custom keychain made.

The Art Walk is a special event for the Burien community that seeks to support small businesses and local artists at the same time. The Art Walk is being co-hosted with B-Town Beat.

The map for Fridays walk is below, with more info is at the link below, or start your stroll at the Discover Burien walk up window during the event (611 SW 152nd Street; map below) and they can give you a copy.