Interested travelers are invited to tune into the unveiling of the International Arrivals Facility through a reveal video program that will be streamed for audiences throughout the world.

The reveal comes as major construction is complete but prior to full passenger operations this spring. Final readiness testing by the airport and its partners is taking place over the next few weeks.

The spring opening comes just in time to support the continuing recovery of international travel. Demand for Seattle remained high even during the particularly challenging last two years. Since 2020, SEA has welcomed several brand-new international services, including Qatar Airways to Doha, WestJet to Calgary, American Airlines to London, and Alaska Airlines to Belize. Other new destinations coming in 2022 are Air Canada to Montreal in May, Aer Lingus to Dublin in May, Delta Air Lines to London in May, Alaska to Edmonton in April, and Finnair to Helsinki in June.

The IAF, made up of the pedestrian walkway, secure corridor, and Grand Hall, is the most complex capital project in the Port’s history. While the modern design of the three new facilities takes center stage, the IAF also provides a memorable front door to international travel and trade for the Pacific Northwest that highlights regional art, dramatic views, sustainability, and the world’s longest aerial walkway over an active taxi lane! It took nearly three million labor hours to construct this facility, including nearly one million minority labor hours (35%), over 500,000 apprentice hours (19%), and more than 139,000 (5%) labor hours by women.

Replacing the 50-year-old current Customs facility, the IAF increases the airport’s number of international capable gates from 12 to 20 and more than doubles passenger capacity to 2,600 passengers per hour (up from 1,200 today).

“We needed to improve the customer experience to make travel less stressful and more predictable,” said Lance Lyttle, Managing Director of SEA Airport. “This is your first impression of our region and airport. Everything from the views out the window to the simplicity of getting on your way should put you at ease.”

“Everything about this new facility — from its design to its artwork to its vistas, and even the way passengers move through the building — demonstrates our region’s most enduring values, and reinforces our commitment to being the best connected, most convenient, sustainable, and welcoming airport in the world,” said Ryan Calkins, Port of Seattle Commission President.

“Delta customers will surely enjoy the benefits that this gorgeous, state-of-the-art International Arrivals Facility will bring to their travel journeys,” said Eric Phillips, S.V.P. — Airport Customer Service and Cargo at Delta Air Lines. “As Seattle’s largest global airline and the largest future user of the IAF, Delta is committed to enhancing the customer experience in ways that will serve Seattle well into the future, while also helping to meet the growing regional demand for international service out of this gateway for business and tourism.”

