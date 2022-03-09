SAVE THE DATES : ‘Burien Uncorked’ is Discover Burien’s new wine walk event that will take over the streets of Downtown Burien on Friday, April 1, (tickets on sale now!) and Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

This event will run from 4–8 p.m. both days.

This will be a community wine walk that offers the chance to taste wines from a host of great wineries with the option to buy and take home your favorites after the event.

The wine walk will happen at the same time as the Burien Art Walk – “now that’s what we call a pairing.”

“Grab your tickets below and we’ll see you there!”

THE DETAILS:

Burien Uncorked is on Friday, April 1, 2022 (tickets on sale now!) and Friday, October 7, 2022. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Participants must be 21 years old or older on the day of the event. This wine walk takes place in the Downtown Burien Core (a map of participating businesses will be available during the event at Discover Burien- 611 Sw152nd Street). Tickets to Burien Uncorked are available online, before the event. No tickets will be sold in person or at the event. Ticket holders will check-in at the Discover Burien walk up window starting at 4pm on the day of the event to pick up your wine walk map, tokens and glass. Check out our awesome participating wineries below!! A ticket to Burien Uncorked includes: 10 tokens (each token is good for 1,1oz. pour) 1 Burien Uncorked branded glass to use at the event and take home 1 wine glass lanyard A wine bag if you purchase any wine bottles during the event. A VIP Ticket to Burien Uncorked includes: A toast of bubbly to start your stroll 10 tokens (each token is good for 1,1oz. pour) 1 wine glass customized by you! (Please let us know what you’d like on your glass upon checkout) 1 wine glass lanyard A wine bag if you purchase any wine bottles during the event.

