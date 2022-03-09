Come visit the Highline Heritage Museum’s new exterior window exhibit featuring ‘COVID Comic,’ a collection of comic-style drawings by local Artist Winifred Harrison.

This exhibit will be on display at the museum’s window display on the southwest corner of the building until May 2022, “so take a gander while you can!

Harrison went to art school in New York.

“When the pandemic hit I would sketch as a way to document what I was hearing and seeing every day,” she said. “During COVID there was constant change happening so I tried to keep some sort of sketch diary. In some ways it was also therapeutic to put things down on paper. I am very happy and thankful to Highline Heritage Museum for giving me the chance to share my sketches with the people in the community.”

More info here: https://highlinemuseum.org/winifred-harrison-covid-sketches-exhibit/

Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: