REMINDER : It will be all about beer and cider (and food! and music! and local businesses!) at Kent’s Cider & Ale Trail, coming to downtown Kent TONIGHT – Friday, Mar. 11, 2022.

This event will run from 6 – 9 p.m.

Enjoy the crisp, bold flavors that will entice the taste buds of beer lovers and cider aficionados alike. Join us for a night of tasting and exploring the secrets of Old Town Kent and its unique shops.

Visitors are encouraged to come early and get acquainted with downtown shops and restaurants. Explore the diverse flavors of Kent on the downtown “food trail,” including Sushi, African, Thai, Cajun, Mexican, bistros, and pubs.

Cideries and Breweries will include:

Half Lion Brewery 2 Towns Cider House Black Fleet Brewing Greenwood Brewing Logan Brewing Narrows Brewing Company Schilling Cider Diamond Knot Brewing Co. WA Gold Cider …and more to come!



Guests can also purchase cider and beer products tax-free to bring home.

Live music will be performed by Johnny 7 & the Black Crabs:

This is a FREE event, but tasting requires tickets and you must be over 21.

BYOB: Help reduce waste, bring your own tasting glass or mug!

In an effort to keep staff and patrons safe, masks are required when not tasting.

TICKETS: $35.00, available here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cider-ale-trail-tickets-213799218217

More info here: https://www.downtownkentwa.com/event/cider-ale-trail/

Check-in opens at 6 p.m. outside the Kent Downtown Partnership office at 202 W. Gowe Street;