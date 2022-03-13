A leak has resulted in water damage inside the Burien Library, which has been closed for repairs, the King County Library System announced on Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.

KCLS says it is evaluating and repairing the building, but did not say when it might reopen.

Cause of the water leak has not been announced, and KCLS says to check the library location page for updates.

Here’s more from KCLS:

Holds Pickup

All holds that were ready for pickup at Burien have been extended.

Burien Library is not available as a pickup location.

KCLS will update this page when there is more information about holds pickup.

For help, call Ask KCLS at (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600.

Returns

The book drop on the side of the library building is open at this time. That may change once the building is evaluated. KCLS will update this page when there is more information about returns.

“We’re not currently collecting overdue fines,” KCLS said. “We appreciate you returning your items when due as other patrons may have a hold on the item you’re returning.”