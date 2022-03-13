REMINDER: Burien’s Hospitality House’s virtual Spring Fling 2022 ends today – Sunday, March 13, 2022 – and here’s how YOU can help:

Join us for our virtual Spring Fling 2022:

http://auctria.events/hhspringfling2022

With special content including:

    • Extensive online auction with bargains galore
    • A very special concert featuring Hospitality House’s own musical star
    • Dessert dash
    • & more!

Here’s a video about the fundraiser:

Welcome to Spring Fling 2022 from Fa'ana Martin on Vimeo.

More info here: https://hospitalityhousesouthking.org/event/spring-fling-2022/