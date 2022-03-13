REMINDER: Burien’s Hospitality House’s virtual Spring Fling 2022 ends today – Sunday, March 13, 2022 – and here’s how YOU can help:
Join us for our virtual Spring Fling 2022:
http://auctria.events/hhspringfling2022
With special content including:
-
- Extensive online auction with bargains galore
- A very special concert featuring Hospitality House’s own musical star
- Dessert dash
- Online auction
- & more!
Here’s a video about the fundraiser:
More info here: https://hospitalityhousesouthking.org/event/spring-fling-2022/