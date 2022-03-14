SPONSORED :

SAVE THE DATE : An Easter Egg Hunt* will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Solstice Senior Living at Normandy Park.

This free event will run from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., rain or shine.

“We invite you to bring your children or grandchildren aged 1-13 for a fun event with snacks and an egg hunt!”

*Bring your own basket or bag.

WHEN: Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., rain or shine.

RSVP: Call 206-242-1455 to RSVP by Friday, April 8.

WHERE: Solstice Senior Living at Normandy Park is located at 17623 1st Ave South (map below).

Solstice Senior Living at Normandy Park

17623 1st Ave S.

Normandy Park, WA 98148

Phone: 206-242-1455

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.solsticeseniorlivingnormandypark.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SolsticeSeniorLivingatNormandyPark/

