On Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Annual Meeting of the Burien Library Guild, Bob Broznowski was honored for his many years of service.

Broznowski is now in his late 90’s, and served the guild for at least 40 years, with his last assignment being as Treasurer.

He had a 32-year career at Alaska Airlines as a dispatcher.

His son, Tom, reported that he was a book lover, and he would spend all his spare time reading.

His son’s mother-in-law was also on a library guild in Oregon, and they would often trade stories about book table proceeds and fundraising.

A contribution in Bob’s honor has been made to the King County Library System Foundation.

“Thank you, Bob, for your service to the Burien Library Guild!”

For more information, to join, to volunteer, please email [email protected].