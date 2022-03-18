SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend – in West Seattle and Renton.
The first Open House is a sweet and charming Cape Cod on Genesee Hill in West Seattle:
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, hardwood floors, attached carport and storage shed.
Fresh exterior and interior paint, double paned windows and a brand new roof.
Private and fenced backyard with mature plantings and trees.
Separate laundry/mud room with new washer & dryer.
The elegant covered patio is perfect for those days in the shade or sit out on a misty morning with your coffee.
Spacious lot offers many possibilities for a garage, ADU or other expansion.
Excellent for either the first-time buyer, investor or if you’re downsizing.
Are you looking for and excellent neighborhood at an affordable price? This is it.
Close to Schmitz Park, Alki Beach, shopping & top Seattle public schools.
Move-in ready!
WHEN:
-
- Friday, March 18: 4 – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, March 19: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WHERE: 3648 50th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98116 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $699,000
- MLS Number: 1901902
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year built: 1952
- Approx. House SqFt: 840 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 6,720 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dryer
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Washer
- LeasedEquipment
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The final Open House is one that checks off all the boxes on your wish list and then some – this IS that rare find:
A stunning home in desirable Heritage Estates.
Inviting, open floorplan with 4 bedrooms upstairs, one on the main, private balcony off the primary suite & a bonus room.
Chefs’ kitchen, SS appliances, hardwood floors, eye-catching custom millwork & designer touches throughout.
Fully fenced backyard, garden beds & covered patio for year-round entertaining.
Garage & outdoor sheds offer tons of storage.
Served by the incredible Issaquah School District & situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with parks nearby.
Convenient location with easy access to major freeways.
Pre-inspection report available for your peace of mind.
WHEN:
-
- Saturday, Mar. 19: Noon – 2 p.m.
- Sunday, Mar. 20: Noon – 2 p.m.
WHERE: 13700 174th Avenue SE, Renton, WA 98059 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $1,299,000
- MLS Number: 1901058
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3
- Year built: 2015
- Approx. House SqFt: 3,340 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 5,217 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
