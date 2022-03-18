SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend – in West Seattle and Renton.

The first Open House is a sweet and charming Cape Cod on Genesee Hill in West Seattle:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 1

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, hardwood floors, attached carport and storage shed.

Fresh exterior and interior paint, double paned windows and a brand new roof.

Private and fenced backyard with mature plantings and trees.

Separate laundry/mud room with new washer & dryer.

The elegant covered patio is perfect for those days in the shade or sit out on a misty morning with your coffee.

Spacious lot offers many possibilities for a garage, ADU or other expansion.

Excellent for either the first-time buyer, investor or if you’re downsizing.

Are you looking for and excellent neighborhood at an affordable price? This is it.

Close to Schmitz Park, Alki Beach, shopping & top Seattle public schools.

Move-in ready!

WHEN:

    • Friday, March 18: 4 – 6 p.m.
    • Saturday, March 19: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 3648 50th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98116 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

    • List Price: $699,000
    • MLS Number: 1901902
    • Bedrooms: 3
    • Bathrooms: 1
    • Year built: 1952
    • Approx. House SqFt: 840 s.f.
    • Approx. Lot SqFt: 6,720 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

    • Dryer
    • Microwave
    • Refrigerator
    • Washer
    • LeasedEquipment

PHOTOS:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 2

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 3

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 4

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 5

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 6

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 7

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 8

MAP:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 9

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The final Open House is one that checks off all the boxes on your wish list and then some – this IS that rare find:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 10

A stunning home in desirable Heritage Estates.

Inviting, open floorplan with 4 bedrooms upstairs, one on the main, private balcony off the primary suite & a bonus room.

Chefs’ kitchen, SS appliances, hardwood floors, eye-catching custom millwork & designer touches throughout.

Fully fenced backyard, garden beds & covered patio for year-round entertaining.

Garage & outdoor sheds offer tons of storage.

Served by the incredible Issaquah School District & situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with parks nearby.

Convenient location with easy access to major freeways.

Pre-inspection report available for your peace of mind.

WHEN:

    • Saturday, Mar. 19: Noon – 2 p.m.
    • Sunday, Mar. 20: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 13700 174th Avenue SE, Renton, WA 98059 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

    • List Price: $1,299,000
    • MLS Number: 1901058
    • Bedrooms: 5
    • Bathrooms: 3
    • Year built: 2015
    • Approx. House SqFt: 3,340 s.f.
    • Approx. Lot SqFt: 5,217 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

    • Dishwasher
    • Dryer
    • Microwave
    • Refrigerator
    • Washer

PHOTOS:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 11

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 12

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 13

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 14

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 15

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 16

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 17

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 18

MAP:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle and Renton 19

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

