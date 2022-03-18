Burien’s Hi-Liners Musical Theatre’s theater and dance classes for kids and teens start Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

“Whether your child aspires to become an actor, build confidence, or just wants to have fun and make new friends, Hi-Liners Musical Theatre (HMT) has a class for them,” organizers said.

Registration is now open for their Spring Sessions:

Footlights (ages 4-6)

March 22-May 31, Tuesdays at 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Children will practice active listening, following directions, and taking turns, BUT DON’T TELL THEM! They’ll think we’re just playing games, singing songs, and making up stories.

Imagination Station (ages 6-8)

March 22-May 31, Tuesdays at 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Foundation skills of observation, maintaining focus, and cueing are practiced in theatre games, stories and songs. Together, we create short scenes and songs for performance on our final day!

Musical Theatre Playhouse (ages 9-11)

March 23-June 1, Wednesdays at 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The Playhouse is a place to learn to make the physical and vocal choices necessary to create a character. Students will work on the fundamental theatrical skills of vocal projection, making character choices, creating stage pictures, and collaborating with other actors.

Improvisation (ages 12+)

March 25-June 3, Fridays at 4:30-6 p.m.

Learn to think on your feet, be creative on demand and finally get the respect you deserve for being the class clown!

Dance Classes (ages 9+)

These dance classes are intended for beginning to intermediate-level students interested in improving their dance skills and technique with a musical theatre focus:

Ballet Warm-Up

March 26-June 4, Saturdays at 11 a.m.- noon Dance for Musical Theatre

March 26-June 4, Saturdays at 12:15-1:15 p.m. Tap Your Talent

March 26-June 4, Saturdays at 1:30-2:30 p.m.



Spring classes will be held in-person at Glendale Lutheran School at 13455 2nd Ave SW in Burien.

With the recent updates to the state and local guidelines, organizers will be reviewing their COVID-19 policies and changes may be coming soon.

Learn more and register at www.hi-liners.org.