StormFest is an interactive stormwater science festival for students at five Highline middle schools.

The festival will occur over two days at each middle school.

Students will learn about stormwater through two lessons, with one lesson taught each day.

These lessons meet Washington State Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) 6th grade standards.

Organizers are actively recruiting for Station Educators, Interpreters, and Volunteers for our StormFest events. Inspire the next generation of environmental stewards and motivate students to care about stormwater and their local streams! Be a positive role model as a:

Station educator: Co-teach a fun, interactive stormwater lesson. There are several dual-language Spanish classes taught at the middle schools, so we are excited for some educators to teach the lessons in Spanish. Learn more and apply. Interpreter : Work with station educators to describe and engage students in fun science. Learn more and apply. Volunteer : Help keep event activities on schedule, running smoothly, and full of fun! Learn more and apply.



Please apply by March 31. Applications will be considered on an on-going basis.

For more information, email [email protected].

2022 Event Dates:

Glacier Middle School: April 25, 2022 and April 26, 2022 Chinook Middle School: April 27, 2022 and April 28, 2022 Cascade Middle School: May 10, 2022 and May 12, 2022 Sylvester Middle School: May 24, 2022 and May 25, 2022 Pacific Middle School: June 6, 2022 and June 7, 2022



Lesson Plans for StormFest 2022

Stormwater Pollution – Macroinvertebrate Tolerance Levels: Students will investigate aquatic macroinvertebrates and their pollution tolerance levels to assess stream health. After analyzing results, students will discuss best practices to keep harmful pollutants out of our watershed.

Watershed Model: Students will use the EnviroScape model to understand how pollutants cause water quality problems downstream of the pollution source and how this can affect wildlife and their communities.

