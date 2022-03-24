Meet the Seattle engineer behind the Apollo 11 spacesuit in person at the Highline Heritage Museum on Saturday, April 16 2022, from 1 – 3 p.m.

Flight controller Dr. Jim Joki played an essential role in developing the spacesuit and portable life-support system for Aldrin and Armstrong’s historic July, 1969 moon landing.

Joki is a former NASA engineer and Seattle resident who worked on the Apollo 11 moon landing crew, as the engineer responsible for the Extravehicular Mobility Unit, which is the spacesuit and life support system worn by the Astronauts. He had a front row seat at Mission Control.

In addition to that, Joki is an Aeronautical and Astronomical engineer, NASA Flight controller, Physiologist, Doctor of Medicine in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Clinical Instructor at the UW, Department Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Northwest Hospital, Seattle.

According to the Ballard High School Foundation website:

“On the Apollo mission, after Joki heard, ‘Houston, we have a problem,’ he and his unit went to work and successfully rescued the seemingly doomed mission. After this experience he merged his engineering knowledge and skill with graduate degrees in human physiology and medicine. He became a medical doctor and returned to Seattle to practice obstetrics and gynecology.

When asked about his career changes, he said, “I was fortunate being on the team to assist Neil Armstrong make American footprints on the moon and space exploration history. Now, I’m even more fortunate to be on a medical team delivering healthy babies. Seeing a child’s footprint on a birth certificate is eye-witnessing America’s future.”

“Awards: In 1969 Dr. Joki was presented with the NASA Apollo Mission Achievement Award and in 2005, he was recognized as an Honoree Flight Controller at the 35th Anniversary Reunion in Houston of the historic Apollo XIII mission. In medicine he is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. He holds the prestigious title of Diplomat on the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. In the summer of 2005, he was honored by the Seattle Scouting Council by being made a member of the Order of the Silver Marmot at Camp Parsons. Over the years he has been active as an Eagle Scout, a Scout Master and has volunteered many years as a scout camp doctor. He also volunteers his time and expertise to schools and community organizations promoting careers in science, engineering and medicine.”

This event will celebrate the International Day of Human Space Flight.

Seating is limited, and interested guests are asked to register at https://highlinemuseum.org/event/international-day-of-human-space-flight-with-dr-jim-joki/

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: