After confronting a suspected carjacker, a Burien man was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Tuesday morning, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at an apartment complex located at 15500 2nd Ave South (map below) at around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022.

Washington State Patrol brought in K-9 units to search for the suspect along SR 509. However, police say the suspect in the apparent carjacking attempt is still at large.

The victim was slightly injured by the grazing.

DISPATCH: Shooting – ALS – Fire Only @ 15550 2ND AVE S #8, BURIEN. Responding Dept: Burien

Unit(s): E328, A328, B328, M4I, M4, MSO1, UFBC, UFINFO, UFCH, MSO1I#KingCountyFire2 #Burien — South King County Fire Dispatches (@SKCFDispatches) March 29, 2022