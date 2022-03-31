REMINDER : Stroll through downtown to enjoy art and live music (and wine) at local businesses at the Burien Art Walk this Friday night, April 1, 2022.

This event will run from 4 – 8 p.m. throughout downtown Burien.

In this very special sip & stroll edition, some businesses will feature wine and offer tastings and the opportunity to take your favorite bottle home.

Organizers are excited to bring back the Burien Art Walk (formerly B-Town Music & Art Walk), which is a special event for the community that seeks to support small businesses and local artists at the same time. The Art Walk is being co-hosted with B-Town Beat.

“We look forward to growing the Burien Art Walk amidst ever changing pandemic related protocols,” organizers said. “THANK YOU for understanding and hanging in there with us.”

Burien Art Walk is held the First Friday of every month from 4 – 8 p.m. at participating Downtown Burien Businesses.

More info here.