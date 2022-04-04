A windstorm swept into the area early Monday morning, April 4, 2022, most likely causing a power outage for 349 customers in Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood.

Seattle City Light says that electricity went out at around 7:01 a.m.

City Light has not yet determined the cause of this one, but power outages in this area are not uncommon as there are a lot of trees lining Maplewild Ave SW, as well as a seemingly weak power grid.

UPDATE: Power was restored at around 1:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory, in effect until 8 p.m. Monday night, with southwest winds 25-35 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph expected:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

406 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Tacoma Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal

Area, Everett and Vicinity, Southwest Interior, Seattle and

Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.