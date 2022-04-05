SPONSORED :

One of Gathering Place’s biggest events of the year will be held on Saturday, April 16!

Bring the whole family out for this annual fun event located at their Des Moines Campus (2038 S. 222nd Street; map below).

Pancake Breakfast begins at 9 a.m. and the Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10 a.m.

There will be fun for the whole family as they prepare for a joyous Easter Sunday celebration of worship.

“You will not want to miss this exciting morning of festivities and our legendary pancake breakfast.”

This event is completely free and open to the community. A wonderful tradition to mark the season of renewal. They hope to see you there!

For more info, visit their Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/379367620861275.

Or visit their website at http://www.gpfoursquare.org.

We are the Gathering Place

We exist to create a bigger impact for our community and for the Lord. Our desire is to create a safe place where you can discover God in an environment of love, acceptance, and forgiveness.

Pastors Jeff and Traci Espeseth are two passionate individuals who truly want all people to experience the fullness of God’s love and grace.The heartbeat of this church involves coming together and serving our community. We desire for each person to find purpose and belonging.

Services take place:

Sundays at 10 a.m. at our Burien campus, located 17700 1st Ave South Gathering Place Foursquare Church’s Des Moines campus is at 2038 S. 222nd Street (map below).

