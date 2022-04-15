SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five Open Houses this weekend – in Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, West Seattle and Federal Way.

The first Open House is in a sought-after Gregory Heights community just steps from Gregory Seahurst pool:

This 2,040 SF 4 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home is located on a quiet street just minutes to schools, the charm of olde Burien, airport and downtown Seattle!

This home has been maintained throughout the years and it shows!

Beautiful hardwoods throughout the upstairs, upstairs bath tastefully updated.

Downstairs boasts a large rec room with beautiful wood fireplace, as well as an added bedroom with tastefully updated bathroom as well.

The backyard is a gardeners dream just waiting for your finishing touches.

Entertain on the gorgeous deck in the amazing Seattle summers!

Welcome home!

WHEN:

Saturday, April 16: 12 – 3 p.m. Sunday April 17: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 1926 SW 167th Street, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $749,950 MLS Number: 1916989 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1957 Approx. House SqFt: 2,040 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,316 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is easy living in the desirable Senior Community of Huntington Park in Des Moines:

First time on the market in 23 years.

This charming home has all the hot buttons!

Updated Kitchen with all the appliances and a lovely garden window.

Both bathrooms have also been updated including heated floors in the primary bath.

Primary bedroom has a full bath and walk in closet.

Newer private Trek deck.

Spacious two car attached garage with a newer Hot water tank.

Tons of storage in large crawl space that you can stand up in.

You’ll love the beautiful Club House with pool. Lots of social activities happening all year long.

Well maintained private walking trails weave in and out of the entire neighborhood.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 16: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 24939 11th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $435,000 MLS Number: 1912094 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1980 Approx. House SqFt: 1,180 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 2,534 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

You don’t want to miss this lovingly maintained West Seattle home, conveniently located in the heart of it all, with easy commuting and shopping only minutes away:

You’ll love the original hardwood floors, recently updated bathroom, and newly updated kitchen – which boasts beautiful hickory wood cabinets and quartz counter tops.

Ample light fills your spacious dining area, which opens up to an inviting patio – perfect for entertaiining.

You’ll appreciate the longevity of the metal roof, and with a fully fenced back yard, fruit trees, and three extra alley parking spaces, this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss!

This home is move-in ready and awaits your personal touches.

WHEN:

Friday, April 15: 3 – 6 p.m. Saturday, April 16: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 9438 26th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $674,950 MLS Number: 1915524 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 1 Year built: 1957 Approx. House SqFt: 1,740 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,296 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is a beautiful property in Normandy Park:

This 2-story home has as an open kitchen w/all the amenities to include an indoor brick grill, dining rm that leads to a large living rm w/a partial view to the sound.

Master bedroom w/a walk-in closet, master bathroom, sliding glass door to a private hot tube. 2nd bedroom, Full bathroom, French doors that open to a large deck.

The lower level has a separate entrance, 2 large bedrooms, hallway bathroom, a large family room w/a bar area for entertaining w/a sliding glass door to the backyard, laundry room, gym area & lots of storage.

Step outside to that large backyard for play time, gardening & relaxing all year-round not to mention lot A beach rights.

2 car garage w/wrap around driveway.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 16: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 814 SW Shoremont Avenue, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $950,000 MLS Number: 1911255 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 1964 Approx. House SqFt: 3,160 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 15,534 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is an incredible opportunity steps from Federal Way Commons future Light-Rail:

Investors welcome.

Ground floor end unit.

Well established Chelsea Crt Condo’s has it all.

Cool off in summer at the Pool/Cabana/Clubhouse w/ hot-tub & sauna.

A few feet from your covered carport lives a true zero stairs accessible unit.

Well designed layout has 2 bedrooms down a separate hall, & kitchen, dining & living area w/ access to serene pvt patio up front.

Bright & spacious.

Lg storage area as well as utility room with W/D in unit.

All appliances stay.

Clean, turn-key and ready to call it your own!

Commuters dream w/ easy access to 1-5, nearby transit center (light-rail) and very walkable to restaurants, coffee, Trader Joe’s, Steel Lk. & much more.

Hurry Home!

WHEN:

Saturday, April 16: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 2512 S. 317th Street #204, Federal Way, WA 98003 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $299,000 MLS Number: 1909745 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1980 Approx. House SqFt: 861 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway's Open Houses

