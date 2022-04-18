SPONSORED :

Dance Conservatory Seattle

A Celebration at the End of the Season!

Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

Since we opened in September of 2021, we have been enjoying dancing with all ages and types of people.

We strive to make our studio available to all and we create a welcoming environment where you can enjoy dancing & learning and be supported by our Instructors and your fellow dancers.

We will be having a community event on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate the end of our first season with small appetizers and dance performances by our students. If you enjoy watching ballet and dance performances, this is a great opportunity to come and enjoy live dance. If you’ve never seen a Ballet or Modern Dance, this is a nice way to see it locally, in your community. We plan to have a few ballet pieces, a jazz piece, & some modern pieces by our adult semi-professional and professional dancers and a few short, fun pieces by our children’s classes. We plan to celebrate, dance, and say thank you to the wonderful South Park and White Center community for welcoming us!

To join us for this celebration, we’re located in the heart of South Park, just down the hill from White Center, on South Cloverdale Street. We will be taking any small donations via venmo in lieu of a ticket price, so if cost is an issue, no fee is required. Suggested donation is $15 per person. We do have a limit for attendance, so if you are interested in attending, email to reserve your spot: [email protected].

We have ongoing classes if you would like to try a dance class. Tuesday afternoons, we now offer a Moving & Groovin’ Dance Class from 5:30-6:30 p.m. which is great for those with no formal dance training. This is a fun, Latin-infused dance class for exercise and a cardio workout and is a nice intro to a dance class if you’ve always wanted to try class.

We also have an ongoing full Adult Ballet schedule and a full Children’s and Teen dance class schedule for beginning dancers and intermediate & advanced level dancers.

We will be offering a Summer Dance Camp during the last week of July and the first week of August. This is a great way to immerse your child in a physical activity where they will learn many types of dance, creative movement and also have a great time socializing with kids and teens their age in fun, dance-related activities.

Spots are limited, so sign up early to reserve your spot! We look forward to seeing you at the studio!

Dance Conservatory Seattle

426 S. Cloverdale Street (map below)

Seattle, WA 98108 DanceConservatorySeattle.com 206-970-9510 [email protected]

