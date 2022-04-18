The synthetic turf at Moshier Memorial Field #1 (map below) is being installed with AstroTurf Rootzone, turning it into a year-round, all-purpose sports field that will support baseball, softball, youth soccer, and lacrosse and practices for other sports such as football or cricket.

The new turf is underlaid by a Brock Pad and filled with Brockfill, a naturally engineered wood fiber.

According to the City Manager’s Report for the April 18, 2020 Burien City Council meeting, this new turf will increase available field use time for local youth organizations, as the field will be available for use year-round.

The restroom/concessionaire building is also well underway and roof was recently installed.

Workers are also constructing ADA-accessible pathways from the parking lot to the restroom, ballfields, and grandstand that meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. The project will also construct ADA-compliant seating in the grandstand.

Existing restrooms will be replaced with with ADA-compliant ones, which will allow more equitable use of the facility.

The following are drawings of the proposed Field 1 layout and the restroom building design.