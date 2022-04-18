EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

REMINDER : All are invited to the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s next Burien District Roundtable this Wednesday night, April 20, 2022, from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

“The Burien District Roundtable is a quarterly meeting for those who are interested in being more engaged or receiving more information about issues impacting the Burien Business Community,” the chamber said.

This is a free, online/virtual event held through Zoom.

“Thank you for engaging with us and being part of our community.”

SPEAKERS:

Burien Police Chief Ted Boe Burien Fire Chief Mike Marrs LEAD representatives: Sean Blackwell and Tiarra Dearbone City of Burien: Alex Hunt and Susan McLain



AGENDA:

7:00: Chamber Welcome 7:05: Fire Chief Marrs 7:15: Police Chief Boe 7:25: Lead Defender Presenation by Sean Blackwell and Tiarra Dearbone 7:35: Alex Hunt and Susan McLain 7:45: Q and A 8:30: End of Event



WHAT: Burien District Roundtable WHEN: Wednesday, April 20, 2022: 7 – 8:30 p.m, WHERE: Virtual on Zoom

The Burien District Roundtable is a quarterly meeting for those who are interested in being more engaged or receiving more information about issues impacting the Burien Business Community.

Thank you for engaging with us and being part of our community. https://t.co/sCXkDtbaGw pic.twitter.com/5aICxsC7pZ — Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce (@SeaSouthChamber) April 18, 2022