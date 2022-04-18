EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

REMINDER: All are invited to the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s next Burien District Roundtable this Wednesday night, April 20, 2022, from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

“The Burien District Roundtable is a quarterly meeting for those who are interested in being more engaged or receiving more information about issues impacting the Burien Business Community,” the chamber said.

This is a free, online/virtual event held through Zoom.

“Thank you for engaging with us and being part of our community.”

SPEAKERS:

    • Burien Police Chief Ted Boe
    • Burien Fire Chief Mike Marrs
    • LEAD representatives: Sean Blackwell and Tiarra Dearbone
    • City of Burien: Alex Hunt and Susan McLain

AGENDA:

    • 7:00: Chamber Welcome
    • 7:05: Fire Chief Marrs
    • 7:15: Police Chief Boe
    • 7:25: Lead Defender Presenation by Sean Blackwell and Tiarra Dearbone
    • 7:35: Alex Hunt and Susan McLain
    • 7:45: Q and A
    • 8:30: End of Event

WHAT: Burien District Roundtable

WHEN: Wednesday, April 20, 2022: 7 – 8:30 p.m,

WHERE: Virtual on Zoom

REGISTER HERE