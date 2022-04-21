Multi-Service Center’s Crab Feed and Auction will be held on Saturday night, June 4, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Southport in Renton.

“Dust off your flip flops and join us for MSC’s 21st Crab Feed and Auction on beautiful Lake Washington in Renton!”

After two years of holding this event virtually, organizers are excited to welcome everyone back in person – there will be a silent and live auction, raffles, games, entertainment, and of course…crab.

Proceeds will benefit Multi-Service Center’s programs and services that provide basic support such as food, rental assistance, and energy assistance to our neighbors throughout South King County.

“We hope you’ll join us and invite others to this fun and casual fundraising event with stunning views of Lake Washington. This will be a night to remember!”

Thank you in advance for helping us serve the community and fulfill MSC’s mission to build a future without poverty by creating pathways to help, hope, and dignity for our neighbors in need.

“Purchase your tickets now for the Crab Feed & Auction!”

WHEN: Saturday, June 4, 2022: 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. WHERE: The Hyatt Regency Southport | 1053 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA 98056 (map below) INFO & TICKETS: