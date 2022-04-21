The Port of Seattle Commission announced this week that it plans to return to in-person meetings while maintaining a remote access link for the participating public starting Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The April 26 meeting will be held at The Conference Center at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) in the International Room, located at 17801 International Blvd, Seattle WA, Mezzanine Level (map below).

TEAMS meeting virtual access information will be provided in the meeting agenda. Meeting agendas are issued within 3–5 days prior to any scheduled meeting, and can be accessed on the Commission Meeting portal page.