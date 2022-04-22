REMINDER : Burien’s Environmental Science Center’s annual fundraiser – Heroes for Nature Gala – is this Saturday, April 23, 2022.

In-person tickets are sold out, but not to fear, there are still several ways to participate and help ESC reach its goals to support critical environmental education in south King County.

Do have a ticket to our in-person event? See below for important information about in-person attendance.

If you don’t have an a ticket for the in-person event, please join virtually – register here: Free Virtual Attendance to gala. Once you are registered, you will receive a chance to win some incredible raffle packages, access to a NEW ESC video featuring local brilliant young scientists, and a link to the live virtual Happy Hour with ESC Naturalists and Board Members including a recipe and demonstration on how to make the “Winter Naturalist Cocktail.” Best of all, any gift you make on the “Raise the Paddle Page” will be celebrated at the in-person event.

Please register no later than 12 p.m. this Saturday, April 23, 2022.

If you would like to make a gift after that, please use the Donate Portal or send a check to the Environmental Science Center at 126 SW 148th Street, Suite 100-90, Burien, WA 98166.

“Thank you so very much for your support!”

In-person ticket holders: we can’t wait to see you this Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 5 p.m.: Happy Hour, 6-9 p.m.: Dinner and Program.

Located at the beautiful eco-friendly Bethaday Community Learning Center 605 SW 108th St Seattle, WA 98146!

Please dress for the weather – some of our fun and interactive stations will be held outdoors.

Please bring an operational and fully charged phone – this is how you will be purchasing raffle tickets, beer, wine, and raising your paddle!

Please bring your proof of vaccination – you can also submit it ahead of time to [email protected] environmentalsciencecenter.org to run through registration with ease.

“Thank you Heroes for Nature for contributing to our goal of bringing equitable environmental education to youth and families in south King County!”