Marlaina’s Mediterranean Kitchen offers much to celebrate for Spring!

Celebrating with gratitude

“Somehow, we did it!” says Musa, who along with wife Jackie, form the dynamic duo running Marlaina’s Mediterranean Kitchen in the heart of Burien’s 152nd district.

“After three years of the pandemic, Marlaina’s has emerged intact. We are so appreciative for the support during this time. Our customers’ patience has been amazing while we worked through all the restrictions, staffing, supply issues and other pandemic nuances. We couldn’t have weathered this pandemic without their love and support!” they said.

As spring begins to take hold, Marlaina’s is in full celebration mode open for dinner 4 – 9 p.m., Tuesday – Sunday. They offer Indoor and Outdoor dining (weather permitting), Take-Out, Catering and a Private Event Room. Wise patrons will note that reservations are highly recommended to make sure you have a table and great experience when you come.

Please call ahead to make a reservation – (206) 535-6420.

Celebrating a new menu

Emerging from one of the toughest business climates in decades is certainly cause for celebration, but when you also have a new menu opening to rave reviews, and a delightful private event and meeting space to share, it pushes the festive spirit over the top.

The new Spring/Summer Menu was just recently introduced and includes vegan and meat dishes along with a new and tasty dessert option. A quick tour around the fresh choices begins with an Aci Ezme appetizer; a favorite Mediterranean salsa featuring diced tomato, onion, pepper and garlic in a spicy pepper sauce. All of the fresh appetizers are served with the very popular homemade warm pita bread baked fresh daily. Follow up with a new vegan stew entrée blending eggplant, potatoes, mushrooms and peppers cooked in a rich spice and herbal sauce with so much flavor you’ll never miss the meat. For the carnivores in the crowd, three new offerings will satisfy, including Kofte Meatballs made of spicy, tender lamb and beef; Adana Kebab featuring ground lamb and beef with red pepper or a show stopping Lamb Pirzola, grilled-to-perfection lamb chops. Finish your culinary journey with a light and crisp Kadayif dessert – shredded phyllo dough stuffed with walnuts brings a satisfying finish.

As always, Musa is continually trying new wines along with serving the long-time favorites to his patrons. All of the menu items and beverages are subject to availability and may change due to these times of supply chain challenges. The dedicated staff is dedicated to offer the best, healthiest and nutritious meals for you and your family. Check out the new menu items on their website: www.marlainasrestaurant.com

Celebrating with friends and family

Spring and summer offer so many opportunities to gather and celebrate and Marlaina’s can help in several ways. Their wonderful catering provides full meals or appetizers to fit any occasion and budget. Marlaina’s private dining room space is perfect for family gatherings, reunions, business and special events.

Book early to reserve for the upcoming Spring graduation season, birthdays, Mother’s and Father’s Day holidays and celebrating getting back together. This is one of the only event rooms in Burien!

Now Catering:

Call (919) 240-8955 to speak with a manager for catering options or to reserve the event room. Be sure to plan ahead for an effortless experience.

There you have it – time to toss the confetti and toot a party horn as Marlaina’s celebrates a bright future. Visit today and enjoy a healthy, nutritious meal with friends and family!

Reservations Highly Recommended Open 4 – 9 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday Phone: (206) 535-6420



Give them a call or stop by soon:

Marlaina’s Mediterranean Kitchen

643 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA 98166 (206) 535-6420 www.marlainasrestaurant.com

