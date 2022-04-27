Photo by Scott Schaefer

Dr. Susan Enfield, outgoing Superintendent for Highline Public Schools, has been chosen as the new Washoe County School District Superintendent, after a search that took several months.

Trustees of the Reno-based school district announced the appointment on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, voting 6 to 1 in favor of Enfield.

Enfield will succeed outgoing Washoe Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill, who will retire June 30.

As we previously reported, after 10 years at the helm of Highline Public Schools, Enfield will be leaving at the end of this school year on June 30, 2022. She is being replaced by Ivan Duran, who will begin his term July 1, 2022.

A former high school English, journalism and ELL teacher, Enfield served as Chief Academic Officer and then as Interim Superintendent for Seattle Public Schools before coming to Highline in 2012.

Enfield was named Superintendent of the Year by the National School Foundation Association in 2018, and was recently named the Washington State Superintendent of the Year for 2022.