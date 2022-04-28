Volunteers are needed to help Waskowitz Environmental Leadership and Service (WELS) students plant a forest – join in on the fun and help improve their school campus on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Highline Public Schools is partnering with Forterra and the Green Cities Partnership to increase tree canopy in Burien. As part of this project, students at WELS are planting a one-acre native urban forest on their campus!

Students will be leading teams of volunteers (that’s you, we hope!) in restoration work to protect our newly planted trees over the summer. Food, tools, and gloves will be provided.

Studies have shown that schoolyard tree cover improves academic performance, both for reading and math: the more trees, the better the performance.

“This project means a lot, for the climate, but also for our learning; so we need a lot of help from the community,” said WELS student George Wallace.

WHEN: Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 10a.m.-1p.m.

WHERE: WELS Woodside Campus, 18367 8th Ave S., Burien, WA 98148 (map below)

WHO: Willing volunteers ages 8 and up

RSVP: Event link: https://forterra.org/events/wels/ or sign-up form: https://forms.office.com/r/iueEKQhXsB or scan the QR code below.

Registration is through Forterra. We will follow Forterra’s covid safety protocols. Student volunteers can earn service hours.

WELS is a program in the Highline School District. Connected with Camp Waskowitz, WELS is an innovative program that focuses on experiential learning through community impact projects. WELS students learn to be environmental leaders at Camp Waskowitz and beyond.

QR Code to Register: