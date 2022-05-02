Highline Public Schools has extended their survey deadline to this Friday, May 6, 2022, and are asking residents to take five minutes to let them know what they think.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to give us a piece of your mind,” they said. “We want to provide all families, staff and secondary students opportunities to share feedback, input and ideas on how we can support learning experiences.”

Help the district better support the community by completing the survey linked below. The survey will take 5 to 10 minutes to complete and is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Somali. Answers will be anonymous.

The district says that this survey has helped them evaluate the needs of students, staff, families and schools and progress made since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Results will help us to plan for this fall.”

The survey will ask about: basic needs, connection to your school community, engagement in learning, learning logistics, participation in learning, quality of learning, support for learning and technology access.

If you are having technical issues completing the survey, please contact [email protected]. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Catherine Saephanh at [email protected].