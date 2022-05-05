SPONSORED :

A Rummage Sale & Spring Bazaar! is coming to the Normandy Park Community Club (The Cove) on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

One day only – don’t miss out!

Bargains will abound at this all-out community sale.

Treasures and trinkets, junk and jewels, you might just find anything here.

Booths will be set up inside the building and outside on the lawn.

Ice Cream Express will be on site to satisfy your ice cream cravings.

Normandy Park Community Club (The Cove) is located at 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive:

