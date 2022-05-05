SPONSORED:

A Rummage Sale & Spring Bazaar! is coming to the Normandy Park Community Club (The Cove) on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

One day only – don’t miss out!

  • Bargains will abound at this all-out community sale.
  • Treasures and trinkets, junk and jewels, you might just find anything here.
  • Booths will be set up inside the building and outside on the lawn.
  • Ice Cream Express will be on site to satisfy your ice cream cravings.

Rummage Sale & Spring Bazaar coming to Normandy Park Cove Sunday, May 22 1

Normandy Park Community Club (The Cove) is located at 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].