SPONSORED:
A Rummage Sale & Spring Bazaar! is coming to the Normandy Park Community Club (The Cove) on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
One day only – don’t miss out!
- Bargains will abound at this all-out community sale.
- Treasures and trinkets, junk and jewels, you might just find anything here.
- Booths will be set up inside the building and outside on the lawn.
- Ice Cream Express will be on site to satisfy your ice cream cravings.
Normandy Park Community Club (The Cove) is located at 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive:
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].