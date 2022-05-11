SPONSORED :

Hey Recology!

I’ve been working in my garden and I’m wondering if it’s okay to put weeds into the yard waste bin. I know they are plants, but I’m worried that they will infect other gardens through the compost! Please help me out.

Thank you,

Marie

Hi Marie,

It’s so nice you’re concerned for other gardeners!

We have good news for you. It is absolutely okay to put weeds into the yard waste bin. Commercial compost facilities get very hot, so hot that they destroy any seeds or spores that may be present in the material before it goes through the composting process. No weeds or weed seeds survive this process meaning that the finished product is not only safe to use in the garden, but a fantastic soil amendment!

Thanks for the question and good luck with your garden this year!

Regards,

Recology

