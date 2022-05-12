EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Following the announcement of the departure of the current President/CEO, Andrea Reay (She/Her), the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce has announced plans to conduct a search for their new President/CEO as well as leadership transitions in the meantime.

As we previously reported, Reay has taken the CEO/President job at the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, where she started this week.

The board has appointed Samantha Le (She/Her) as the Interim President/CEO, and she started May 11, 2022. Le was a long-time member of the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce and joined as the Executive Vice President in the Fall of 2021. She has deep roots in South King County and demonstrated the ability to create strong partnerships including establishing creative and incentivized programs and opportunities to increase value in membership and support the community.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is actively recruiting for their new President/CEO. Interested parties should submit a cover letter outlining their interest and qualifications for the position as well as a resume to [email protected]. The Search/Transition team will review materials as they are submitted. Interested parties should submit their materials on or before May 31st for priority consideration. Position will remain open until filled. For the full job description, please click here.

To ensure a smooth transition, Reay will continue to support the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce as an Executive Advisor. In addition to her dedication to support the Chamber through this transition, Reay is a Burien resident and will continue to advocate and volunteer in support of the community.

“The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce staff and Board will work with diligence and dedication to have a smooth transition. Thank you for all your support and understanding as we move ahead with speed and efficiency with the greatest success possible,” said Incoming Interim President/CEO Le.

“Together, we are stronger.”

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain an equitably strong equitable economic environment. More info here: https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com