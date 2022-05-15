At this Sunday’s (May 15) free online art class, you can learn about the life and work of Cordita Kent, and use some of the inspiration from her work to create collaged 3-D cubes.

Make sure to download and print the cube template that is below.

Jeanne Salter will be driving on this fun and colorful adventure. Bring your ideas, your imaginations, and your willingness to get sticky!

SUPPLIES NEEDED FOR CLASS:

Cube Template (multiple if you want to make more than one). 2 Pieces of Paper Glue Q-tips Collection of colorful cardboard (i.e., cereal boxes, cracker boxes, fun patterned thin cardboard)

Scissors



This class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join.

To participate, log on Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same link and find out how to receive free art supplies for the class.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.