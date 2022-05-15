On the agenda for Monday night’s regular Burien City Council meeting: another ‘Citizen of the Year’ presentation, Transportation Improvement Program, Equitable Community Engagement Process, salary increase of Interim City Clerk, hazard pay, City Manager recruitment update and more.

The meeting is scheduled to being at 7 p.m., and will be a Zoom Webinar. The Public Access Link is:

It can also be viewed online via livestream or on Burien TV Channel 21.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS

a) Citizen of the Year Award Acceptance – Anthony “Tony” Hayes (Deputy Mayor Kevin Schilling) b) Mental Health Awareness Month Proclamation – May 2022 (Councilmember Hugo Garcia) c) Peace Officers Memorial Day Proclamation – May 15, 2022 (Councilmember Stephanie Mora) d) Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Month Proclamation – May 2022 (Mayor Sofia Aragon) A e) Older Americans Month Proclamation – May 2022 (Councilmember Sarah Moore)



CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES

a) City Manager Recruitment Update and Weekly Report (Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director) b) City Clerk’s Office Update (Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager)



PUBLIC HEARING

a) Public Hearing and Introduction to Resolution No. 479, Adopting the 2023-2028 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director and Robin Tischmak, Deputy Public Works Director)



BUSINESS AGENDA

a) Introduction to Equitable Community Engagement Process (Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager and Emily Inlow-Hood, Communications Officer) b) Approval of Salary Increase of Interim City Clerk (Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director) c) Grocery Worker Hazard Pay (Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney and Nathan Hawthorne, Paralegal) d) Introduction to Resolution No. 480, Repealing Resolution No. 329 – Time and Place of City Council Meetings (Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager) e) City Council Planning Calendar and Council Work Plan (Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager)



CITY MANAGER’S REPORT