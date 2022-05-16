A Life Drawing Class will be held this coming Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Highline Heritage Museum.

There is limited capacity, so sign-up now to reserve your spot:

Highline Heritage Museum Registration

Or call the Museum directly during office hours to register: (206) 402-4029

This Class Features a Male Model as the Life Drawing Subject.

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: