Moshier’s Pottery Sale is returning this Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Twice a year, students and instructors gather at Moshier Community Art Center to sell their handmade wares.

Come to this amazing sale to find hundreds of items such as mugs, bowls, serving dishes, casseroles, garden art, sculpture, jewelry, and more!

Credit card and cash only.

For more information regarding the sale, call Burien Parks and Recreation at 206-988-3700 or email [email protected].

