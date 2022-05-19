SPONSORED:
REMINDER: A FREE Document Shredding/Computer & Electronic Recycling Event is scheduled for this Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Windermere RE/South, Inc. in Burien (map below).
This event will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with free document shredding and computer/electronic recycling.
Some of the items being accepted for recycling include:
-
- Computers
- Laptops
- Servers
- Printers
- LCD Monitors
- LCD TVs
- Printer Ink/Toner
- Ipads/Tablets
- Misc. Electronics
- Server Racks
- Networking Items
- Hard Drives
- Circuit Boards
- Wire
- UPS Battery Backups
- Computer Accessories
- Video Games
and more:
WHEN: Saturday, May 21, 2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WHERE: Windermere RE/South, Inc., 401 SW 152nd Street, Burien:
