Volunteers are needed to join your Miller-Walker Basin Steward, City of Normandy Park staff, and local community on Saturday, June 4, 2022 to remove invasive English ivy and make your local trails and creeks better for people, fish, and wildlife.

This event will run from 9:30 a.m. – Noon at Walker Preserve in Normandy Park (map below).

No experience is necessary, and gloves and tools are provided. Please sign up!

WHAT: Volunteers removing ivy along the Walker Preserve hiking trail WHEN: Saturday, June 4, 2022: 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. WHERE: Meet at the Walker Preserve Trailhead at SW 168th Street & 2nd Ave SW, Normandy Park, Washington 98166 (click for map). WHAT TO BRING:

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination Gardening gloves/work gloves if you have them Closed-toe shoes are required! (ex: sturdy sneakers, rain boots, hiking boots. No sandals, heels, or flats) Layers of clothing that can get dirty Long sleeves and thick leg coverings to protect against thorny plants (shorts or capris are not recommended) Rain gear -OR- sunblock and a sun hat (be sure to check the weather) Full water bottle Snacks



COVID-19 Considerations & Protocols

We want to keep everyone safe. Please do not sign up or attend the event if you have been experiencing any of the following symptoms: Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of smell or taste or if anyone in your household suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.

We ask volunteers to bring their own gardening/work gloves if possible.

We will have a hand sanitizing station on site.

Sign up here:

https://forms.gle/VdXQELNhSisWrVLdA

Or email [email protected]

This project is a joint effort of the City of Normandy Park, the City of Burien, the City of SeaTac, King County, the Port of Seattle, and the Miller and Walker Creeks Stewardship program.