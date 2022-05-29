The Encanto Arts team will be holding a free event with Highline Public Schools on Saturday, June 25, 2022, celebrating the welcome of Summer and the end of a grueling school year for students, parents, teachers, and the community due to Covid-19.

This free concert will be held outdoors at Highline Memorial Stadium, and will also serve as a fundraiser for Ukraine.

Superintendent of Highline Public Schools, Susan Enfield Ed.D. said of this unique event:

“What a wonderful way to come together and celebrate as a community. I am grateful for the event partnerships that made this event possible.”

Burien City Councilmember Jimmy Matta has been a large supporter of this event, and his leadership and advocacy has helped to ensure it will be free.

“We look forward to coming together to build back strong and healthy communities at this event,” Matta said. “We are excited to welcome a leading Latino Artist in Washington State, Tenor José Iñiguez, who will be performing his award-winning music program ‘Encanto’. In addition, 100% of proceeds from the food concession stands will benefit relief efforts in Ukraine.”

The Summer Solstice Symphony Concert will be an all-day event with the first segment from 2–6 p.m. — an Art Walk for the community to see leading Latinx local artist’s work. This event provides the opportunity for artists that couldn’t showcase their work during the pandemic to have an open space with a festive atmosphere. Artists can sign up for a booth at https://encantoarts.org/vendor-sign-up.

At 7 p.m. everyone will be guided to the seats at the stadium for an evening of dance, symphony and mariachi Bolero produced by Encanto Arts.

Opening the show will be Burien’s own all-women Ballet Folkloric group Joyas Mestizas.

The NW Symphony, directed and conducted by Anthony Spain, takes it from there; they have been working with Tenor Jose Iniguez and arranger and composer Andrew Pang to give a great line-up that merges South American, European, Central American, and Mexican Composers.

“We look forward so much to performing exciting music from Latin America, and performing with wonderful Mexican Tenor Jose Iniguez, for this fantastic free event for the public,” Spain said.

This event marks Encanto Arts first public concert since the start of the pandemic. Also, it’s the first time for Tenor Jose Iniguez, who in the past 2 years has been performing in Colima and Durango Mexico, to return to his hometown of the Puget Sound to perform his Encanto program.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to be able to create and appreciative to be able to work with amazing leaders in the community,” Tenor Jose Iniguez said . “Leaders who see the importance of Art and Music and the vital role it plays in society. For many artists it has been very tough, not to be able to perform and do what they have been practicing and preparing for their most of their life. This event will provide artists from all disciplines to be in the spotlight. Over 100 musicians and artists who have all come together to give a free event for this community. This event is made possible by the community. I want to thank the Board and Advisors of Encanto Arts who continue to help me put the pulse of love through music out in the community.”

Emceeing the program will be Mercedes Garcia from El Rey, Francisco (Paco) Diaz from Plataforma Latina, and Anna Flores from La Radio de Seattle.

For more info on this event, visit https://encantoarts.org/events.

To learn more about Encanto Arts, check out encantoarts.org

Encanto Arts’ purpose is to engage youth from underserved/underprivileged communities in Washington state and allied communities by promoting and producing arts, culture, and education.

Highline Memorial Stadium is located at 400 S. 156th Street: