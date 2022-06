St. Bernadette Parish will be holding an Italian Dinner fundraiser for its Athletics Program on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

This event will run from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the school’s parish hall at 1028 SW 128th Street in Burien (map below)

All proceeds will go to helping with maintenance of fields, sports equipment, sports teams registration and more.

Tickets can be purchased for $30 each, and donations made here: