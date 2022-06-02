Photo of some guy riding in the Miss Burien hydroplane during the 2012 Burien Independence Day Parade by Michael Brunk.

Seafair this week announced that the 2022 Burien Independence Day Parade has been sanctioned as a Seafair Community Events Partner.

The last such in-person 4th of July parade in B-Town was held in 2019.

The Burien Independence Day Parade has become a longstanding tradition in the community with thousands attending each year.

This year will mark the 98th Annual Independence Day Parade (minus two years due to COVID) to celebrate America’s Birthday in the streets of Downtown Burien.

For more information, visit www.discoverburien.org or https://www.seafair.org/events/2022/burien-independence-day-parade.

WHEN: Monday, July 4, 2022, from 3–5 p.m. WHERE: Downtown Burien

