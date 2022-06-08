A free Paint Collection Event will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

To encourage proper disposal and recycling of used paint, the cities of Burien and Normandy Park are offering a free pilot collection and recycling of latex and oil-based paint.

Accepted:

Interior and exterior architectural paints: latex, acrylic, water-based, alkyd, oil-based, and enamel paint Shellacs, lacquers, varnishes Primers, sealers Stains



All products must be in original container, with original label, and in liquid form. Cans do not need to be full.

Limit: 100 gallons per vehicle. You have more than 100 gallons? Visit paintcare.org/wa and arrange a Large Volume Pickup (LVP) or call: 1-(855) PAINT09 (724-6808).

Restrictions:

Commercial loads will be rejected. Businesses, please see paintcare.org/wa for paint recycling options.



To see where paints will be accepted, visit https://www.paintcare.org/states/washington/ and enter your zip code.

For more information on locations and paints acctepted/not accepted, visit https://www.paintcare.org/products/

Funding provided by PaintCare, the King County Solid Waste Division, and the Hazardous Waste Management Program in King County.