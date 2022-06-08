A free Paint Collection Event will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
To encourage proper disposal and recycling of used paint, the cities of Burien and Normandy Park are offering a free pilot collection and recycling of latex and oil-based paint.
Accepted:
-
- Interior and exterior architectural paints: latex, acrylic, water-based, alkyd, oil-based, and enamel paint
- Shellacs, lacquers, varnishes
- Primers, sealers
- Stains
All products must be in original container, with original label, and in liquid form. Cans do not need to be full.
Limit: 100 gallons per vehicle. You have more than 100 gallons? Visit paintcare.org/wa and arrange a Large Volume Pickup (LVP) or call: 1-(855) PAINT09 (724-6808).
Restrictions:
-
- Commercial loads will be rejected.
- Businesses, please see paintcare.org/wa for paint recycling options.
To see where paints will be accepted, visit https://www.paintcare.org/states/washington/ and enter your zip code.
For more information on locations and paints acctepted/not accepted, visit https://www.paintcare.org/products/
Funding provided by PaintCare, the King County Solid Waste Division, and the Hazardous Waste Management Program in King County.