Story, Photos & Video by Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher

On Thursday night, June 9, 2022, five final candidates vying to become the new Burien City Manager took part in a “meet and greet” event at the Burien Community Center.

In addition to the five finalists, a crowd of around 30 were present, including Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon, Councilmember Hugo Garcia, Interim City Manager Carolyn Hope, Economic Development Director Chris Craig, Burien Police Chief Ted Boe, as well as other staff members and residents.

The event started at 6:30 p.m. and lasted around two hours, and was emceed by Ryan Cotton of the search firm GovHR, the company hired to facilitate the recruitment process.

Candidates each took turns introducing themselves and speaking to the group, then went to different rooms where attendees could ask them questions in a closer setting.

Attendees were encouraged to provide anonymous feedback on the candidates, which will be shared with the Burien City Council, which makes the hiring decision. To provide your own feedback, watch our video, then scan or click the QR code below.

The Burien City Council selected the following five finalists, who are listed in alphabetical order (click on their names to see their bios):

Adolfo Bailon , Los Angeles, CA, Town Manager of Town of Randolph, VT. Pritz Navaratnasingam , Normandy Park, WA, Executive Director of Department of Veterans of Affairs, Seattle. Gerald Smith , Creedmoor, NC, City Manager of City of Creedmoor, NC. Andrea Snyder , Seattle, WA, Deputy City Administrator of City of Issaquah, WA and former Economic Development Manager for the City of Burien. Martin Yamamoto , Kirkland, WA, Interim City Manager of Mill Creek, WA.



The City Manager serves as the chief administrative officer of the City and reports to the Mayor and City Council. They are responsible for the day-to-day operations of the City, including appointment and supervision of all City staff; recommendation of policies, procedures, and ordinances; and the development of the City’s budget for the Mayor and City Council’s consideration and approval. They get selected by the City Council and also receive job performance reviews by the council.

VIDEO

Below is an edited video from Thursday night’s ‘meet and greet’ (running time 52 minutes, 24 seconds). It includes opening remarks, introductions and one-on-one interviews with each candidate, where we asked each the same question:

“What do you think is the number one issue facing Burien, and as City Manager how would you address it?”

TIMELINE:

Friday, June 10, 2022 : First interviews with candidates will occur during a special council meeting.

: First interviews with candidates will occur during a special council meeting. Monday, June 13, 2022 : Between two and three candidates will be invited for a second interview. Candidates will also meet City department leaders.

: Between two and three candidates will be invited for a second interview. Candidates will also meet City department leaders. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 : After negotiations and additional due diligence is completed, the City Council will meet to approve an employment agreement.

: After negotiations and additional due diligence is completed, the City Council will meet to approve an employment agreement. Monday, July 25, 2022: The approximate start date for the new city manager.

Learn more about the process to recruit and hire the next Burien City Manager at burienwa.gov/CityManagerSearch.

There is still time to provide feedback on the candidates. The survey closes on June 10, 2022 at 2:15 p.m.: https://t.co/rBShNo8zs5 — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) June 10, 2022