The Burien Arts Association will be hosting two fun Burien Art Market (BAM) events from June 24–26, 2022 to benefit local artists and the group’s community art programs.

As spring turns into summer, an in-person garden party and art sale takes place on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m., at the Shark Community Garden (614 S.W. 120th Street; map below). The garden is on the grounds of New Start High School.

The party will feature 35 artist booths, three musical groups, and one beautiful garden. Entertainers are Woody Flowers, Brent Carpenter, and The Portsiders.

Stretching out over three days from Friday, June 24 – Sunday, June 26, 2022 – will be an online art sale featuring 46 artists. Log onto the BAM! Website at https://burien-arts-association.square.site/home

Both Burien Art Market events benefit local artists and the Burien Arts Association’s year-around art programs. The group’s programs include free online kids’ art classes, face painting at community events, local art exhibits at the Highline Heritage Museum and the Burien Community Center, Shakespeare in the Park, 7 Stories storytelling, life drawing classes, and the annual Vision 2020 art party.

More information at burienarts.org.

The Shark Community Garden is located at 614 S.W. 120th Street: