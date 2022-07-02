EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s quarterly Burien District Roundtable will focus on Crime Mitigation Strategies on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

This will be a free, online event via Zoom, and will feature Burien Police Chief Ted Boe, Fire Chief Mike Marrs, and Aaron Burkhalter, Project Manager for the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program in Burien.

The Burien District Roundtable is a quarterly meeting for those who are interested in being more engaged or receiving more information about issues impacting the Burien Business Community.

“Thank you for engaging with us and being part of our community.”

Speakers:

Burien Police Chief: Ted Boe

Burien Fire Chief: Mike Marrs

LEAD Project Manager for the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program in Burien: Aaron Burkhalter

Agenda:

7:00: Chamber Welcome

7:05: Chief Marrs

7:25: Q and A with Chief Marrs

7:35: Chief Boe

7:55: Q and A with Chief Boe

8:05: Aaron Burkhalter

8:25: Q and A with Aaron

8:30: End of Event

Registration is required.

Questions or feedback may be sent to [email protected].