This Sunday, July 3, 2022, teaching artist Naomi Benson of Gnome Grown Art will be guiding participants in Burien Art Association’s free online art class through how to paint the delightful, flavor explosion that grows in the ground – garlic!

This class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join.

Tune-in for some fun facts, good crafts, and tempera painting.

Supplies to have ready for class:

Tempera paint—suggested colors: green, blue, brown, black and white White paper Water Brushes Paper towels Optional: Masking tape to create clean border



To participate, log on Sunday, July 3 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.