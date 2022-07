SAVE THE DATE : The Boulevard Park Block Party will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, on S. 120th Street near the Boulevard Park Library (map below).

Expect food, drinks, music, a bicycle rodeo, paper plane contest, vendors and more.

SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE

Discover Burien is holding this event, and sponsorships are still available – click here for details.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, Noon–10 p.m. WHERE: S. 120th Street, Burien (near Boulevard Park Library)