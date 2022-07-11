‘Burien Uncorked’ is Discover Burien’s newest wine walk event that will take over the streets of Downtown Burien on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

Uncorked is a community wine walk that offers the chance to taste wines from a host of great wineries with the option to buy and take home your favorites after the event.

This event will happen at the same time as the monthly Burien Art Walk, now that’s what we call a pairing 🙂

Grab your tickets below and we’ll see you there!

Burien Uncorked is on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 4 – 8 p.m. ( tickets on sale now !). Participants must be 21 years old or older on the day of the event. This wine walk takes place in the Downtown Burien Core (a map of participating businesses will be available during the event at Discover Burien, located at 611 SW152nd Street). Tickets to Burien Uncorked are available online, before the event. No tickets will be sold in person or at the event. Ticket holders will check-in at the Discover Burien walk up window starting at 4 p.m. on the day of the event to pick up your wine walk map, tokens and glass.



A ticket to Burien Uncorked includes:

10 tokens (each token is good for one 1-oz. pour) 1 Burien Uncorked branded glass to use at the event and take home 1 wine glass lanyard A wine bag if you purchase any wine bottles during the event.

