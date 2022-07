The Rusty Nuts Car Show is returning to The Bean at Seahurst on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Expect classic cars, family fun and more at this free, outdoor event.

Registration to enter your cool car is $20, and you can learn more here.

Sponsored by The Bean and the Highline High School Alumni Foundation.





The Bean is located at 2103 SW 152nd Street: